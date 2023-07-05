Coherent (NASDAQ:IIVIP) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:IIVIP – Free Report) traded up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $228.18 and last traded at $227.08. 247,144 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,611% from the average session volume of 9,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.26.

Coherent Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.81.

Institutional Trading of Coherent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Coherent by 23.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Coherent by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Coherent by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 4.0% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

About Coherent

Coherent Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

