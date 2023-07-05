Comparing Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) and Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) and Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and Sun Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 1.39% 7.61% 3.85% Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 1.06 $8.95 million $0.42 80.76 Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than Sun Pacific.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Criteo and Sun Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 5 4 0 2.30 Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Criteo currently has a consensus price target of $38.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Criteo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Criteo is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

Summary

Criteo beats Sun Pacific on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Sun Pacific

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

