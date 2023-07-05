Comparing Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 0 5 1 3.17 Root 1 6 1 0 2.00

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Root has a consensus price target of $10.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.57%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is more favorable than Root.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Root -85.65% -81.67% -18.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.4% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Root shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million 1.48 $39.40 million N/A N/A Root $310.80 million 0.46 -$297.70 million ($18.02) -0.56

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats Root on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

