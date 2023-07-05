Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.
COMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Compass Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Compass has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.
Insider Buying and Selling at Compass
In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Compass Company Profile
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compass
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.