Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

COMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Compass stock opened at $3.68 on Wednesday. Compass has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Compass’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Free Report

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.