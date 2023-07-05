Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 306,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,074,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $394.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

