Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 306,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,074,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %
The company has a market cap of $394.71 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 52,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 709,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Therapeutics
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.