CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading 1.9% Higher

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.99. 90,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 178,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

CompoSecure Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CompoSecure had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CompoSecure news, CFO Timothy Walter Fitzsimmons sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 76.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPO. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,832,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,182,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 972.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 595,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 540,146 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,293,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,189,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CompoSecure

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

