Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.17. Compugen shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 141,388 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compugen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compugen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Compugen Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $99.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85.

Institutional Trading of Compugen

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 29.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 250.0% during the first quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

