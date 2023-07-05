CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Down 1%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

CompuMed Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. CompuMed had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

