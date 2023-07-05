Concord Medical Services (NYSE:CCM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.47. Concord Medical Services shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 321 shares changing hands.

Concord Medical Services Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

About Concord Medical Services

(Free Report)

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.