Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 703.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,316,081.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 637,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $14,657,164.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,223. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,875,086 shares of company stock valued at $53,402,295. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Confluent stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. Research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

