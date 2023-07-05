Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 885 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,396 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $47,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $337.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $351.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.12 and its 200 day moving average is $281.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

