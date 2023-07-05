ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Free Report) shares traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.49 and last traded at $16.50. 10,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 13,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.