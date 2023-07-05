Contrasting GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) & Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)

GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Free Report) and Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

GAIL (India) pays an annual dividend of $60.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 758.9%. Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. GAIL (India) pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GAIL (India) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GAIL (India) and Superior Plus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A $226.38 0.04 Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 40.03

Analyst Recommendations

GAIL (India) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAIL (India) and Superior Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAIL (India) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Superior Plus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Superior Plus has a consensus target price of $13.10, suggesting a potential upside of 70.57%. Given Superior Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than GAIL (India).

Profitability

This table compares GAIL (India) and Superior Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of GAIL (India) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Superior Plus shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Plus beats GAIL (India) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAIL (India)

(Free Report)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors. It also markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, pentane, naphtha, mixed fuel oil, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and manufactures petrochemicals, such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene under the brand names of G-Lex and G-Lene. In addition, the company generates wind and solar power. Further, the company engages in the chartering of LNG vessels. The company owns and operates approximately 14,500 km of natural gas pipeline. Additionally, the company operates 5 gas processing plants, 2 petrochemicals plants, 10 LPG pumping/receiving stations, and 8 natural gas compressor stations. GAIL (India) Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India.

About Superior Plus

(Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.