Contrasting IDW Media (IDWM) and Its Peers

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare IDW Media to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $36.09 million -$750,000.00 -1.97 IDW Media Competitors $1.20 billion $237.29 million 3.90

IDW Media’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -14.40% -20.50% -16.15% IDW Media Competitors -18.66% -33.50% -5.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares IDW Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IDW Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 193 435 611 15 2.36

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 67.98%. Given IDW Media’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

IDW Media has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s peers have a beta of 0.88, meaning that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.9% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of IDW Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IDW Media peers beat IDW Media on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About IDW Media

(Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.