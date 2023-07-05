Contrasting National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) & Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR)

Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89% National CineMedia -19.74% N/A -6.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Colombier Acquisition and National CineMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A National CineMedia $249.20 million 0.23 -$28.70 million $0.05 6.55

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Colombier Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.2% of National CineMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Colombier Acquisition and National CineMedia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 3 1 0 2.25

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 510.69%. Given National CineMedia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Colombier Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colombier Acquisition

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

