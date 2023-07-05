Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Core Laboratories Stock Down 4.1 %

CLB stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.73. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 167.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 902,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 565,344 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 112.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 43,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

