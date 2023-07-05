CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CORR opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Institutional Trading of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after buying an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

