Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.54 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,345 shares of company stock valued at $7,948,280. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

