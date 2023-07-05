Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Coursera alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coursera

In other news, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,782,548.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,834,897 shares in the company, valued at $31,977,638.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,045,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,782,548.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 881,850 shares of company stock valued at $10,592,315. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coursera Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COUR opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.75. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $17.59.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.