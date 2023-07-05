Critical Contrast: Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Odyssey Health (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Free Report) and Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Odyssey Health and Heska’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A Heska -7.86% 0.94% 0.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Odyssey Health and Heska, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odyssey Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Heska 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Heska has a consensus price target of $137.25, suggesting a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Heska’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heska is more favorable than Odyssey Health.

99.0% of Heska shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Heska shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Odyssey Health and Heska’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odyssey Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heska $257.31 million 5.09 -$19.89 million ($1.93) -62.17

Odyssey Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heska.

Summary

Heska beats Odyssey Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Odyssey Health

Odyssey Health, Inc., a medical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc. Odyssey Health, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures and sells diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia, and Malaysia. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers. It also provides HeskaView Telecytology that provides in-clinic automated microscopic slide scanning and computing equipment; IV infusion pumps; digital radiography hardware and mobile digital radiography products; ultrasound systems; Cloudbank, a Web-based image storage solution; point-of-care products to detect antigens and antibodies associated with infectious and parasitic diseases of animals; Tri-Heart Plus chewable tablets for the treatment of canine heartworm infection, and ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels and therapy shots or drops. In addition, the company provides a line of bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products to other animal health companies; turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging; and validation support and distribution services. It sells its products to veterinarians through a telephone sales force and third-party distributors; and trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Loveland, Colorado.

