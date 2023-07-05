CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CSX in a report issued on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for CSX’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CSX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CSX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.92.

CSX stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.23. The company has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

