D.B. Root & Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

