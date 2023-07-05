Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 6,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.39, for a total transaction of $1,107,492.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $855,740.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,663 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,913 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.70.

NYSE DRI opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $111.78 and a one year high of $168.98.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

