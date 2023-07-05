Derbend Asset Management Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 89,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3,445.8% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,032,000 after buying an additional 66,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 310.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

