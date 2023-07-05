Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.40

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:DBK – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €10.40 ($11.30) and traded as low as €9.64 ($10.47). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €9.73 ($10.58), with a volume of 6,557,700 shares traded.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.40.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

