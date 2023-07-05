Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,829.60

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,829.60 ($35.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,964 ($37.62). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,964 ($37.62), with a volume of 100,190 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.00) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.46) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($42.65) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($46.96) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,944.29 ($37.37).

Diploma Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,930.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,829.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,153.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Diploma Cuts Dividend

About Diploma

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a GBX 16.50 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,851.06%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

