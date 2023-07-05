Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPD – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the May 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 264.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares by 101.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares stock opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares ETF (AAPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPD was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.