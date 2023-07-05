Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Up 28.6% in June

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of AMZU opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $28.08.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1239 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
