Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Stake Cut by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU – Free Report) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPUU. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 132.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 447.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPUU opened at $92.78 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $267.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.06.

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (SPUU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks selected by S&Ps index committee. SPUU was launched on May 28, 2014 and is managed by Direxion.

