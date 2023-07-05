Donald L. Hagan LLC Purchases 14,723 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 476.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,077,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,667 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $104.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.