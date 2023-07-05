Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.58

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.58 and traded as high as C$4.87. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 8,891 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DII.B shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$137.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.58.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

