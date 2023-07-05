DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) were down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.34. Approximately 1,946 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.
Separately, Wedbush began coverage on DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 target price for the company.
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $462.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:DDI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.
