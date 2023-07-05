Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Down 7.5%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Free Report) dropped 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Doubleview Gold Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

