DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $26.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $3,751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,309,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,784,717.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,339,031 shares of company stock worth $31,850,403. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
