Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Drone Delivery Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TAKOF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. Drone Delivery Canada has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

