DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,953 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 67,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.40. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.0295 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Stories

