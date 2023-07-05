Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.50. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.26.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

