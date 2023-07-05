Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after buying an additional 538,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after buying an additional 974,376 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,012,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,388,000 after acquiring an additional 875,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,349.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 127,790 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,349.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,205,907 shares of company stock worth $943,831,523 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $51.32 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $52.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

