Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Eastern Stock Performance

EML opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastern has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Eastern

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Charles W. Henry bought 2,000 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EML. Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in Eastern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 630,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 523,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,200,000 after buying an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Eastern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

Further Reading

