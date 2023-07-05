EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.48

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.48 and traded as high as $17.56. EchoStar shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 54,984 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EchoStar Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in EchoStar by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in EchoStar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

