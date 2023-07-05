Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) Insider Acquires £19,600 in Stock

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Free Report) insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £19,600 ($24,876.25).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON EWI opened at GBX 139.60 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of £543.63 million, a P/E ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.92. Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 135.20 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 214 ($2.72).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

