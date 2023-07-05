E&G Advisors LP Sells 1,030 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

E&G Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,350 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.0% of E&G Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $482,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,301 shares in the company, valued at $68,542,783.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,345 shares of company stock worth $7,948,280. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.23.

AMZN stock opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 310.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

