[email protected] Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of [email protected] Capital plc (LON:SYME – Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 699,500,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 275,321,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

[email protected] Capital Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £72.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 5.57.

About [email protected] Capital

(Free Report)

[email protected] Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for [email protected] Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for [email protected] Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.