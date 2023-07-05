Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 21,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Encore Wire stock opened at $186.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.34. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

