Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.52. 90,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 144,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EGLX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $78.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 87,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, an integrated gaming entertainment company, engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses in Canada, the United States, England and Wales, and internationally. The company owns and operates video-gaming expo; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Apex Legends, Rocket League, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Mobile, Rainbow Six Siege, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Call of Duty: Warzone, Super Smash Bros: Melee, and Super Smash Bros: Ultimate; and produces and programs approximately 20 weekly shows across advertising-based video on demand (AVOD) and over-the-top (OTT) channels, as well as represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

