Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Free Report) were down 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 53,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 614% from the average daily volume of 7,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.80 to C$1.95 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94. The company has a market cap of $169.35 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Entrée Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

