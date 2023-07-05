Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.30. Envela shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 11,365 shares changing hands.

Envela Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Envela alerts:

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Envela had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Envela Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envela during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Envela in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at $74,000.

(Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.