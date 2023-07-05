Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verizon Communications Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Monday, July 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

