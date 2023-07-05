Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Constellation Brands, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Constellation Brands in a report released on Sunday, July 2nd. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Constellation Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.38 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of -135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,836 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,796,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,286,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

