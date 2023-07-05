ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $106.29.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

About ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

