ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
ESCO Technologies stock opened at $103.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $63.93 and a 1 year high of $106.29.
ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.35 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.
